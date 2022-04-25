Nike and RTFKT Unveil Virtual Sneaker NFTs

Following its first NFT drop dubbed "MNLTH," Nike continues to expand in the crypto space. This time around, the footwear giant has unveiled its first virtual sneaker NFTs in partnership with collectible studio RTFKT.

Dubbed Nike Cryptokicks, the digital sneakers arrive in the form of the brand's iconic Dunk silhouette. The Nike Dunk Genesis kicks are customizable with eight skins made by RTFKT. Each skin can be applied to your virtual shoe by changing the "vial" that updates the look of the sneaker. The project is expected to feature a wider range of "vials" in future drops.

RTFKT, founded in early 2020 and acquired by the Swoosh in December 2021, is known for its virtual collectibles created in partnership with names like Takashi Murakami and Jeff Staple.

Take a closer look at the Nike Cryptokicks above. You can learn more about the release here.