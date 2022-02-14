Nike Reveals Court Vision Mid in Chicago Colorway

Following a basketball-themed Air Force 1 "Shadow" and polka dot-covered Presto, Nike brings a new colorway to their Court Vision Mid.

The silhouette combines elements of various beloved retro basketball sneakers, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1. Dressed in tumbled leather, the shoe features "University Red" on the toe box and heel, while classic white covers the eyestay, laces and midsole. Hits of black complete the design, adding contrast on the Swoosh, toe cap and lining. Branding comes by way of an embroidered tongue tag and "NIKE" text at the heel.

The Nike Court Vision Mid is available now via Nike for $80 USD. In other footwear news, the women's Air Jordan 4 "Blank Canvas" gets a release date.