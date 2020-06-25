Nike swings to a quarterly loss as global store closures dent results

Nike (NKE) swung to a quarterly loss and posted fiscal fourth-quarter sales that dropped more than expected as a slew of global store closures hit the athletic-wear maker’s results. Shares of Nike dropped more than 2% in extended trading after reporting results.

Here were the main metrics from the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $6.31 billion, vs. $7.38 billion expected and $10.2 billion Y/Y

Loss per share: 51 cents, vs. earnings of 10 cents per share expected and earnings of 62 cents Y/Y

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nike’s fiscal fourth quarter captured the three-month period between March and the end of May, during which the athletic-wear giant contended with a wide range of virus-related store closures. About 90% of Nike’s physical stores in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region were closed during the quarter.

Nike warned in a mid-May update that store closures would generate “significantly lower wholesale revenue and higher inventory” during the fourth quarter, and drive a “material impact” on results across its regions.

Still, the previous quarter through the end of February saw Nike’s sales hold up more strongly than expected, even given closures that at the time had swept China. The company managed to offset retail store closures in China with a more than 30% surge in digital sales.

That dynamic was expected to continue through May.

“We are seeing accelerated new member acquisition and strong digital demand across the global marketplace, with increased traffic and engagement on our mobile commerce and activity apps,” Nike said in a mid-May update. “We have increased our digital fulfillment capacity to meet this higher than anticipated demand which is partially offsetting declines in NIKE-owned stores.”

Shares of Nike have fallen less than half a percent for the year to date, versus a decline of 4.8% in the S&P 500.

Story continues

This post is breaking. Check back for updates.

A man tries on shoes in the Nike store in Santa Monica, California, September 25, 2013. NIKE, Inc. plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2014 financial results on Thursday, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SPORT)

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.