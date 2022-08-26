Nike Is Releasing a Textured Air Force 1 Low in Shaggy Green Suede

Nike is giving the Air Force 1 Low a fall makeover with a new iteration featuring shaggy green suede. Taking a step away from its signature white leather constructs, the latest offering reveals a textured approach to the Swoosh's staple silhouette.

A fresh take on the low-top, the design features a green shaggy mixed material upper that is crafted with a suede, felt-like material. An eye-catching detail includes a recycled fiber sheath that is utilized for the cut-out panels. The brand’s signature Swoosh and heels are also dressed in black corduroy, while tongues of purple velvet match the laces. A clean white midsole and an orange rubber outsole round out the design.

Check out the gallery above for a detailed look at the new Nike Air Force 1 Low, expected to be released in the coming weeks at select retailers and Nike.