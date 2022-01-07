Nike Releases Cozy Blazer Mid for Lunar New Year

Joining a tiger-striped Air Jordan 1 Low, a luxe AJ 6 and an embroidered Air Force 1, Nike is adding another silhouette to its Lunar New Year lineup.

The Nike Blazer Mid "Chinese New Year" starts with a cozy padded upper with red string details at the ankle. Light blue, pink and tan cover the lateral and medial sides, serving as a muted background for a prominent red Swoosh. Three jade emblems adorn the heel as a final call out to the Lunar New Year celebration.

Expect to see the Nike Blazer Mid "Chinese New Year" to release at Nike and via the SNKRS app in early February.

