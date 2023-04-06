Nike Releases 2023 Women's Football Kits and Collections

Nike has unveiled its 2023 Women's Football kits and collections, offering an assortment of sportswear to support the more than welcome rise of female athletes.

Expertly crafted with high-caliber performance material, Nike's Football collection is designed for bodies in perpetual motion, moving with the wearer every step of the way. Made with 100% recycled polyester from plastic bottles, the kits' jerseys and shorts allow for greater versatility, while delivering lightweight and sustainable options. The iconic brand leaves no detail behind as its familiar Swooshes are also responsibly made, deriving from 100 percent Nike Grind, alongside the trims.

"We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer. Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period. When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can't leave the pitch," Jordana Katcher, VP of Women’s Global Sports Apparel shares.

The collection also spotlights the 13 federation partners -- Australia and New Zealand, reigning Olympic Champions Canada, reigning European Champions England, reigning back-to-back World Champions the United States and reigning Asian Cup Champions China. Take a look at Nike's 2023 Women's Football kits in the gallery above.