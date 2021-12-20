Nike to Release Air Flight Lite Mid "Scottie Pippen"

Nike is releasing a new iteration of the Air Flight Lite Mid, made famous by Scottie Pippen during the 1992 Summer Olympics. The sneaker is famously dubbed a member of the "Dream Team" and is set to release in celebration of the shoe model's 30th anniversary.

The rerelease comes in an all-white leather upper, with perforated details on the toe box, quarter and elevated collar. The signature Swoosh, outsole, tongue and branding on the heel are donned in "University Red," while the sock lining comes in graphic print resembling a bandana pattern. Pippen's logo is also featured on the insoles as a testament to the famous basketball player.

Take a look at the design above. The Air Flight Lite Mid "Scottie Pippen" will sell for $120 USD and is set to drop on Nike's website sometime next year, though details are yet to be confirmed.