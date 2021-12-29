Nike Offers an Official Look at the Dunk Low "Blue Paisley" and "Black Paisley"

Pauline De Leon
·1 min read

Nike has released official images of its upcoming Dunk Low in "Blue Paisley" and "Black Paisley."

The silhouettes, which are a part of the sportswear giant's recently announced “Paisley Pack,” are set to arrive in women's sizing. Both iterations boast premium white leather overlays complemented with contrasting hues of blue for one pair and black for the other. Sticking to the theme, the footwear styles sport a paisley print on the Swooshes and panels. The clean white midsoles and rubber outsoles complete the two-tone sneakers.

The Dunk Low “Blue Paisley” and “Black Paisley” have yet to receive an official price point and release date. Stay tuned while we wait for more details to surface and official images of the "Green Paisley" version.

