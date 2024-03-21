Nike and Matthew M. Williams Push Fashion Into New Spaces

Matthew M. Williams' design philosophy is simple. Founder of 1017-ALYX-9SM, Williams believes in creating pieces that deliver comfort and support, incorporate the latest technologies and that are inspired by New York and California. Off the heels of his collaboration with Nike, where Williams created the futuristic and reimagined Air Force 1, the designer and brand reunite for a new collaboration.

This time, Williams partnered with Nike Yoga to create a new collection of athleisure that display his design prowess in full form. The collection features a men's, women's and unisex range, including off-the-mat garments. All pieces were made to enhance performance and adhere to the demanding lifestyles of today while flaunting a futuristic appeal in their silhouettes.

The unisex range comprises a light puffer jacket, fleece sweatpants and matching full-zip hoodie, while the women's range offers a sports bra, fleece pants, underwear, leggings and jumpsuit. The men's options include boxer briefs, 3-in-1 shorts and the "Club Cap."

You can shop the collection on the brand's website.

