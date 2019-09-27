Nike LeBron 17 sneakers are officially on sale -- find out where you can buy a pair

Nike LeBron 17's are the hottest sneaker to hit the market. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images)

If you follow LeBron James on social media, then you’re well aware that his signature shoe the Nike LeBron 17’s are dropping with much anticipation. The 3-time NBA champion even unboxed a pair for his nearly 52 million Instagram followers Tuesday.

.@KingJames unboxes the Nike LeBron 17 on his IG stories 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/sKV6JsMnQx — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) September 23, 2019

The sneakers are a work of art. A couple of the features that set this Jason Petrie-designed show a part from James’ 16 previous models is that is boasts the highest-volume heel Max Air unit in a LeBron sneaker. Nike also uses Knitposite technology for the first time, which promises the utmost support from tip off to the final whistle.

“We had ‘the blueprint’ in mind for the 17, and we started from the ground up on everything, whether that was the construction of the knit or the way we could protect him underfoot with Air bags,” Petrie explained, via Nike. “The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

Nike LeBron 17

The Lion crest sat on the heel of the LeBron 16, while the silhouette of King James dunking was on the outsole. The LeBron 17’s moves those aspects to the tongue, connecting phrases and images like “I’m King,” “LJ” and “23.”

Nike LeBron 17

Seems like the Ohio native had a considerable amount of freedom when developing this shoe.

“LeBron wanted a more overt tongue for the shoe, which opens up the opportunity for personal storytelling,” Petrie daus. “There are other micro details, too. Making the topline jagged was our way of stepping into the crown of the king. Also, there's a woven label on the medial side that has the inspiration for the colorway. It's almost like a key to the shoe.”

Nike LeBron 17

There’s a lot to like about this shoe, and price is certainly one of them. The Nike LeBron 17’s in “Future Air” drop Friday (with additional colors launching in the coming weeks) and retails for $200 a pair.

