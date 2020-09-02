Nike launches new maternity clothing line for sporty moms

Nike's latest clothing collection is for pregnant women and those who recently gave birth.

Nike is launching a clothing line for sporty moms.

The fitness wear company announced its first-ever maternity collection in a blog post on Tuesday. The line, dubbed Nike (M), "supports women during all stages of pregnancy and beyond," the brand says.

It features a stretchy sports bra, tank top, tights and jacket priced up to $85. The capsule collection launches online Sept. 17.

"The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design," says Carmen Zolman, Nike senior design director for apparel innovation, in a statement.

The brand has diversified its clothing offerings in recent years, launching curvier mannequins in 2019, and adding athletic hijabs for female athletes in 2017. In February, Nike's fashion runway show in New York featured an inclusive array of models including Olympians, LGBTQ activists, kids and athletes with disabilities.

Still, the brand's inclusive messaging has come under scrutiny after female Olympic runners criticized its maternity leave and pregnancy policies in 2019.

In a video for the New York Times, Olympic runner Allyson Felix spoke out, joining others like Alysia Montaño and Kara Goucher who called into question Nike's message for people to chase their dreams or "Just Do It."

They claimed that message didn't apply to female athletes who risked losing contracts for choosing to include motherhood in their journey.

