Nike launches its first fully hands-free shoe, the GO FlyEase
Of the hundreds or thousands of shoes that come out in a given year, some just feel different. The Nike (NKE) GO FlyEase is one of those shoes. Branded as the Swoosh brand’s first fully hands-free shoe, the GO FlyEase takes ease of access to the next level and gives a glimpse of what might be the future of sneaker design.
Nike debuted the FlyEase line In 2015 with inclusion in mind. The Swoosh brand wanted to create a shoe that everyone could get in and out of — especially those with disabilities.
Design lead for the sneaker Sarah Reinersten says that the company took cues from previous FlyEase design in creating this latest rendition.
“Sophisticated, accessible solutions, like those in Nike GO FlyEase, are emblematic of the ‘better is temporary’ mentality that drives Nike FlyEase technology as a whole,” she said.
The stand-out feature of this next generation FlyEase is something Nike is calling the “bi-stable hinge.” Nike tells Yahoo Finance that it keeps the shoe securely open upon entry and exit and close when it is in use. The GO FlyEase also sports a “kickstand heel,” which allows wearers to literally kick off their shoes by using the opposite foot to open the hinge mechanism.
According to the brand, the overall design was meant to provide the laceless shoe both functionality and comfort. That’s paired with Nike cushioning in the underfoot which is added due to the outside tensioner band which is part of the hinge component.
Champion fencer Bebe Vio spoke of the shoe’s versatility. “Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes,” says Vio. “With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.”
The Nike GO FlyEase comes in 3 colorways and will retail for $120. The shoe will first be available via invite for select Nike members beginning February 1, with broader consumer availability planned for later this year.
Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.
Read more:
Digital sales and China emerged as the twin pillars lifting Nike’s Q2 earnings
Nike earnings preview: Analysts expect the good times to keep on rolling for the sportswear giant
Demand for sneakers continues to soar this holiday season, according to GOAT Group CEO
Consumers under 35 are defining what’s hot and what’s not: StockX CEO
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.