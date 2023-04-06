Nike Launches Its First-Ever Period Leak Protection Shorts

Nike just launched its first-ever period leak protection innovation, just in time for the Women's World Cup.

Dubbed "Nike Leak Protection: Period," the new arrival comes in the form of an ultra-thin, absorbent liner which aims to protect players against period leaks. As many of us know, periods can be a barrier to sports for a lot of women, including England's Lionesses who have also spoken up about the issue.

As a result, Nike has created new technology to support with leakage, through new materials that have been through significant wear-testing. Combining a two-layer laminate gusset and liner, the new innovation is set to absorb, wick and hold blood with a membrane which acts as an anti-leakage barrier. Designed as an additional layer of support, the leak protection features within the garment and can be worn alongside a tampon, pad or cup.

Debuting at this year's Women's World Cup, the leak protection will feature in the design of Nike's One Short silhouette, featuring a supportive, 7-inch inseam and invisible built-in brief.

"Fear of bleed-through is real — and not just through the teen years, but through the entire journey of menstruation," says Lisa Gibson, Senior Project Manager, Nike Apparel Innovation, in a press release. "Nike Leak Protection: Period is for people with periods across all life stages, designed to give them an added layer of confidence so they can feel secure during all forms of sport and movement. It's an innovation that we believe will change people's lives."

The Nike One Leak Protection: Period Short will be available for purchase from Nike's website and in specialty stores from this month.

In other period-related news, Nike's England Women's kits now feature blue shorts in a bid to help with player's concerns surrounding menstruation.