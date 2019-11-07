Nike launch React Infinity Run trainers designed to reduce running injuries

Nike's new React Infinity Run encompasses the 'best qualities of two technologies'

A new Nike trainer aims to cut down on running-related injuries by more than 50%.

The Nike React Infinity Run, for ‘moderate’ (3-10miles) runs, seeks to alleviate the fears of runners who are concerned about the impact of running on their bodies.

By combining the best qualities of the Vaporfly and React trainers, the latest innovation from the sports brand offers ‘an advance from traditional motion-control designs.’

A new soft, responsive platform with a widened midsole are key features as the trainers aim to offer both a more natural and supportive feel.

And a British Columbia Sports Medicine Research Foundation (BCSMRF) study on 226 runners trialling the new trainer and a traditional motion control shoe saw a 52% reduction in injury rates.

The Nike React Infinity Run will be available for Nike Members from 9th January and via Nike.com from January 19.

