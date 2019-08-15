Nike just released a new collection of the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 in your favorite NFL team colors

The NFL’s 100th regular season is set to kick off in a few short weeks and Nike is celebrating the occasion by releasing new versions of its Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers with NFL team logos and colors. The sportswear giant did the same thing with some Division 1 universities, and now 20 of the 32 franchises have their own signature shoe in men’s sizes and eight teams in women’s sizes.

Our Yahoo Fanatics shop is stocked with plenty of these kicks and they retail at $130 a pair. Grab yours in time for Week 1 and cheer on your favorite team in style.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Baltimore Ravens

Each sneaker in the collection takes on a team-friendly color pattern with a contrasting Swoosh, logos on both the tongue and lateral heel, and the team’s name printed on the insole.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Chicago Bears

Even better, they all boast the features fans of the Air Zoom Pegasus have grown to love, like an engineered mesh upper, Flywire lacing system, and perforations on the upper to add breathability in forefoot and arch.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Cleveland Browns

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Dallas Cowboys

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Denver Broncos

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Detroit Lions

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Green Bay Packers

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Houston Texans

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Kansas City Chiefs

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 LA Rams

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Miami Dolphins

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Minnesota Vikings

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New England Patriots

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New Orleans Saints

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New York Giants

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New York Jets

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Oakland Raiders

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Philadelphia Eagles

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Pittsburgh Steelers

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 San Francisco 49ers

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Seattle Seahawks

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Washington Redskins

