Nike is selling a LeBron James Ohio State 'alumni' jersey -- here's where you can buy it

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James never attended college, but has always affirmed that he’d be an Ohio State Buckeye had he played college sports.

“Absolutely, I wouldn't have gone nowhere else,” the King said during an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay in Columbus in 2008. “I would have been right here wearing this red and this gray, baby.”

Given that he is one of the the Big 10 school’s most avid supporters, it’s only right that Nike, who has connections with both James and Ohio State, sell a replica James Ohio State basketball jersey.

James Buckeyes Nike Alumni Limited Basketball Jersey

Available in scarlet and gray, the $120 jersey features Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat. Nike Dry material move moisture from your skin for quicker evaporation, effectively helping you stay dry and comfortable all day. The jersey is a regular fit, so its not too slim and not too loose, making it a great unisex piece.

Purchase your James Buckeyes Nike alumni basketball jersey before the sell out. If you want to complete the look, consider grabbing the Nike LeBron 17 basketball shoes in University Red.

