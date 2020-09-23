Nike is crushing competitors and Wall Street is obsessed again with the stock

While Under Armour (UA) navigates perpetual restructuring mode and Adidas monitors the unknown that is the Twitter feed of brand spokesperson Kanye West, good ole’ Nike (NKE) appears to be running back at a high speed financially.

And Wall Street is loving new Nike CEO John Donahoe for it.

Shares of Nike exploded 13% to $131 in pre-market trading Wednesday following much better than fiscal first quarter earnings. At its current indication, Nike’s stock will open at a record price. That’s no small feat considering scores of department stores Nike sells to continue to see sparse traffic, consumers globally remain cautious and the company is working through excess inventory caused by a demand slowdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick Nike quarterly highlights:

Earnings smashed through Wall Street estimates by 48 cents.

Sales beat estimates by about $1.4 billion.

Nike digital sales popped 82%.

Triple-digit growth in monthly active users for Nike’s e-commerce app.

If there is anything that sums up Nike’s quarter and the market’s loving reaction, it’s a return to a form of greatness in what is a new world for retail. Donahue and his CFO Matt Friend captured it perfectly on the earnings call, making frequent reference of “market share gains” and “accelerating” market share.

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Nike shoes are displayed at a Macy's store on September 22, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Nike reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with net income of $1.52 billion, or 95 cents per share, compared to $1.37 billion, or 86 cents per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) More

“In challenging times, we know how to drive meaningful connections with our consumers. You can see this in our market share gains across the NIKE and Jordan brands,” Donahue told analysts. In essence, that’s a byproduct of Nike getting its innovation edge back (see the widely acclaimed launch of the Next running platform), Donahue pivoting quickly in his tenure to online only offerings and app improvements and the company improving the quality of its apparel (notably in women’s).

Put all that together, that’s why you have Wall Street analysts going ga-ga (as seen in bullish ratings, price targets and profit estimates) for Nike again. Even analysts with Hold ratings on Nike sound upbeat following the quarter.

Here are what several top Nike analysts Yahoo Finance follows are saying right now.

Simeon Siegel, BMO Capital Markets

Rating: Outperform

Price Target: $134

“NKE’s 1Q beat continues to showcase how the company’s size and scale offers a structural long-term competitive advantage deploying its moat-digging budget across R&D and marketing to go deeper into customers’ wallets, stretching its competitive set from athletic peers, to anyone that sells footwear & apparel, all while improving its direct and wholesale distribution. Clearly the shares are expensive, but they are expensive for a reason, and we expect them to continue compounding.”

Robert Drbul, Guggenheim

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $165

“Under the leadership of CEO John Donahoe, Nike is rapidly embarking on the next era of its company history; this will be digitally-led and likely defined by even greater separation vs. industry peers as well as from Nike's own historical rates of productivity, consumer engagement, and financial performance. Overall, our investment thesis on NKE was further reinforced by the results and strategy put forth by Nike last night.”

Randal Konik, Jefferies

Rating: Hold

Price Target: $117

“We like the NIKE brand long term, and expect that it will benefit from health/wellness becoming of even greater focus among consumers. We believe that shares should have a positive bias, but valuation multiples look full, so we maintain our Hold rating and raise our price target.”

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and co-anchor of The First Trade at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot this week from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, and reddit.