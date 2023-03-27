Nike Introduces Women's Exclusive Silhouette: the Dunk Low Twist

Nike is expanding its catalog with a new sneaker silhouette for women only. Dubbed the Dunk Low Twist, the kicks is an updated version of the much-loved Dunk Low model with added design elements.

From afar, these shoes will look like the standard Dunk Low, although upon a closer look, you'll notice that the Swoosh is given a three-dimensional touch at the end -- much reminiscent of AMBUSH Yoon's collaborations with the footwear giant. Elsewhere, the heel is given a padded treatment while the toe and heel are equipped with bumpers. The sneakers are complete with Nike's standard branding on the tongue and footbed, while the logo is absent on the heel.

For its first-ever release, the Dunk Low Twist unsurprisingly comes in a "Panda" makeup, with a white base on the leather and contrasting details in black.

Take a closer look at the women's exclusive sneakers in the gallery above. The Nike Dunk Low Twist "Panda," priced at $120 USD, will launch sometime this fall via Nike Sportswear and Nike stores.