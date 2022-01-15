Nike Introduces Hands-Free FlyEase Technology for Kids

Nike Kids' new range spans apparel and sneakers enveloped in FlyEase material designed for easy wear. The collection implements insights from the disability community to allow for accessible design and easier play.

The Nike FlyEase Play Pack collection features pull-over hoodies, ponchos and woven pants with breathable fabrics. With sensory touchpoints and pull loops donning the front of mint green pants and the black oversized poncho, the pieces are designed with purpose, emphasizing both comfort and easier wear.

The Nike FlyEase Dynamo Go sneakers come in two variations, one in a pastel blue upper with a rainbow color palette, while the latter showcases a black silhouette encased within cobalt blue overlays. Incorporating a collapsible heel, puffy foam collar and soft foam underfoot, the sneakers provide hands-free entry and exit.

Priced from $58 to $100 USD, the range is scheduled to drop via Nike's stores and select retailers in the U.S in Spring 2022.