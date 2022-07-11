Nike Introduces Double Swooshes on Dunk Low "85"

Celebrating the launch year of the popular shoe, Nike is set to release a special model of the Dunk Low dubbed "85."

The sneaker, arriving in a palette of "Light Bone" and bright green, is constructed with suede on the upper. The pale gray shade serves as the base while the green hue adds a pop of contrast to the mudguard, sides, lacing system, collar and heel. A dark blue Swoosh sits underneath the green branding for a double Swoosh look that makes the shoe stand out from its predecessors. The kicks are rounded out with a white midsole and green speckled outsole, in addition to "Light Bone" shoelaces.

Take a closer look via the gallery above. The Dunk Low "85" will drop in the coming weeks via Nike and select retailers.

