Nike and Hello Kitty Reunite for Air Presto and Apparel Capsule

In 2004, Nike celebrated Hello Kitty's 30th anniversary with an extremely limited Air Presto. The now grail-level collab returns in a "University Blue" colorway alongside a rumored merch drop.

The Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto features Hello Kitty imagery across the mesh upper with red bow detail on the tongue and an additional Hello Kitty motif on the shoe's heel. Other design details a white TPU cage, embroidered forefoot mini Swoosh, white midsole and red-tipped shoelaces.

Special co-branded packaging adds to the release, with a bow and Swoosh graphic that's sure to land on the collaborative apparel. Look out for the sneaker to drop May 2 via Nike and select stockists. The pair will carry a $140 USD retail price.

