Nike and Harrington Family Foundation Announce Charity Raffle of Exclusive Jordans

The opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history has just arrived as the Harrington Family Foundation has unveiled its newest fundraiser, raffling off limited-edition Jordan PEs, created by legendary Nike footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, alongside one of the founding program mentors of the foundation.

"Tinker has designed thousands of shoes for Nike, but none may have a more direct impact than the five pairs he produced for us," Joey Harrington, President of the Harrington Family Foundation and former NFL and University of Oregon quarterback shares. "I am humbled to have the support of a true Oregonian and thrilled to launch what I hope to be an incredibly successful fundraiser."

The Sneakers for Scholarships charity initiative includes 275 special, limited pairs of Air Jordan 14 "Oregan Ducks" PE, previously gifted to the school's elite football squad for the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The exclusive Air Jordans feature padded gray suede side panels, adding gravitas to the otherwise dynamic style, while a spirited Ducks logo sits near the ankle. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG model is a crisp and clean sneaker silhouette, arriving in the trademark white and green color scheme, bearing textured, scaly Swooshes on the sides.

5,000 raffle tickets will be sold at $25 USD and can be purchased on the Harrington Family Foundation's website, starting on March 5, 2023 9am PDT to March 19, 2023 at 11:59PM PDT. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on March 20, 2023 at 11:15AM PDT on live television via KGW-TV Hello Rose City. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Oregon Community Leadership Scholarship program, which currently supports 16 scholarship students at $20,000 USD per student.

Take a look at the highly coveted footwear above.