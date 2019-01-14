These Nike "Green Grass" golf shoes do not come with a lawnmower

Over the weekend, Instagram account Sneaker News leaked Nike's newest golf shoe drop that has everyone talking. The star design features a green grass shoe with what appears to be a turf-like covering. The "grass" is complemented by a thick white midsole and throwback rubber outsole. The shoe is a remix of the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker that became popular in 1987 as the first shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole. The Tinker Hatfield design has been remixed in several iterations and the golf world has been waiting for a on-course version.

Nike is also dropping a classic black and a retro red, white and gray version within the collection. Further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Hypebeast reported the shoe will retail for $140 and be available in February.