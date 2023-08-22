Nike gives details on Kobe 8 Protro 'Halo' released in honor of NBA legend's 45th birthday

The Black Mamba returns in all-white.

Nike is set to release the Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" on Wednesday to honor what would have been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday. It is the first Nike sneaker in the NBA superstar's line since his passing in January 2020.

The Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" was conceptualized with assistance from Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and features a white design with black accents on the inside of the sole, according to a press release. Other design elements include an embroidered swoosh on the side, an embroidered Mamba logo on the tongue and an imprint of Bryant's signature on the side of the heel. There's also an updated midsole made of Nike React foam and herringbone traction pattern on the sole for improved grip.

The "Halo" concept will be an annual release celebrating the Hall of Famer's birthday.

Last week, Vanessa also released an all-white clothing collection featuring the logo of The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation for fans to celebrate Kobe's birthday and Aug. 24, known as "Mamba Day" because of his jersey numbers "8" and "24."

How to purchase the Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Halo'

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" will be available on the Nike SNKRS app with the draw opening at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The shoes will also be available in select Nike retail stores. They are priced at $180 per pair.

There will also be children's sizes of the shoes for $120 (sizes 3.5Y to 7Y) and $90 (sizes 10.5C to 3Y) and apparel, including a T-shirt ($40) and hoodie ($70) with a white base and gray Mamba sheath logo.

Kobe Bryant's history with Nike

Nike introduced the Kobe 8 in 2012. It was rereleased as a retro sneaker twice – in 2014 as part of the Prelude series with a swirled pattern marking the 2013-2014 season during which he had to sit out with injury and in 2016 as part of the Fade to Black collection honoring his retirement.

Bryant signed with Nike in 2003 after being a part of Adidas' roster since entering the league in 1996. He remained with the Oregon-based athletic brand through the rest of his playing career. Vanessa Bryant chose to not renew his contract after it expired in April 2021. A few months later, there was some confusion around the leak of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita" shoes, which paid tribute to the couple's daughter Gianna who died in the helicopter crash with her father.

In March 2022, Vanessa signed a new contract with Nike with plans to honor her husband and daughter through various releases with proceeds going to charity and increased efforts to empower youth. The Mambacitas were officially released that spring. In May, the Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" hit the market.

In July, Nike announced that Kobe's signature shoe line would return this summer.

