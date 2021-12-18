Nike Gives the Air Jordan 1 Low a "Marina Blue" Makeover

Just ahead of dropping the Air Jordan 1 High "Bubblegum," Nike has unveiled a new colorway for its Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette.

Dubbed "Marina Blue," the women's exclusive sneaker arrives with a white base on the upper, which is contrasted with the blue shade on the mudguard, lacing system, collar, heel and Swoosh. The hue is added to the outsole to match the white midsole. The signature Jumpman logo and "23" branding appear on the tongue, while the ball-and-wings logo is stitched onto the rear.

Take a closer look above. Priced at $100 USD, the Air Jordan 1 "Marina Blue" will drop in the coming weeks via Nike and select retailers.

