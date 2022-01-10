Nike Expands the Dunk Family With a New Deconstructed Model

Capitalizing off of the popularity of the Dunk family of silhouettes, Nike is adding yet another take on the silhouette to its already extensive lineup. 2020 saw the release of the Dunk Low Disrupt and now its successor has been revealed via official images.

The Nike Dunk Low Disruptor 2 arrives in a "Phantom/ Machalite/University Blue" colorway. Canvas and suede covers the upper, a departure from the traditional leather construction. The design also implements additional overlays at the heel and beneath the eyestay, adding asymmetry to the lacing pattern.

Contrasting embroidery is front and center on the Disrupt 2 as large outlined Swooshes, mini Swooshes and heel detail. A speckled midsole made of recycled materials complete the look.

The Disrupt 2 is expected to release via Nike and select retailers.

