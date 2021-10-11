Nike to end some sales in Israeli stores

(Getty Images)

Nike has announced its plans to terminate relationships with some of its retailers in Israel as of next year.

The sportswear giant said the measures, which will see it cease working with some partners in Israel, will come into effect on 31 May 2022.

In a letter sent to some store owners in Israel on Sunday, Nike said: “Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals.

“We strongly encourage you to already start anticipating this termination in order to successfully continue your business without Nike products in your assortment.”

The decision has come into place as part of a global marketing strategy review.

Nike has confirmed that it will continue to sell its products in Israel through Nike-owned stores, digital channels, and some retail partners.

There is no suggestion of there being any political motive behind the move, such as when Ben & Jerry’s announced it would end sales in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A Nike spokesperson commented: “Nike has a global strategy to create the marketplace of the future where we serve consumers through Nike Digital channels, Nike stores, as well as strategic retail partners who share our vision to create a consistent, connected and modern shopping experience.

“We remain committed to serving Israeli consumers with the best of Nike product innovation through Nike Direct and local retail partners.”

This article was amended on 11 October 2021 to reflect the fact that Nike is not terminating all sales of its products in Israel, but that it is terminating sales with some of its partners in Israel, and to state that there was no suggestion of a political motive for the change.

