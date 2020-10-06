Nike's end-of-season sale includes so many great picks for fall

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
It’s the most wonderful time of year — for end-of-season sales, that is!
Nike has long been a go-to source for high-end athleisure and high-performance sportswear. If you’ve had your eye on a pair of funky shoes or leggings to jazz up your workout or stay-at-home routine, look no further than the brand’s end of season sale section.
They’ve been swooping in with some of the best online deals yet for men and women, from cozy sweatpants to some of their highest-rated running shoes. There’s a little something for everyone from the professional athlete to the stay-at-home parent to restock their athletic drawers with (and let’s be honest, running after the family dog while making dinner and getting your kids’ homework done should be an Olympic sport).
One of our personal favourites are these wild Nike Free Metcon 3 training shoes for women. They’re a fun take on a classic silhouette, and the leopard print is bound to make you run faster.
Nike Free Metcon 3 Women’s Training Shoe
SHOP IT: Nike, $96 (originally $160)
“I feel as though my workout has improved with the proper shoe,” one reviewer wrote. “[The] colours are just an added bonus. Definitely worth the price.”
The high-rated shoe comes in five different colourways, from out-there fuchsias to classic black on white.
Check out the rest of our top picks from Nike’s end of season sale, below.
Nike React Miler Men’s Running Shoe
These Nike running shoes for men come in seven different colourways and are touted as a great shoe for people with wider feet.
SHOP IT: Nike, $102 (originally $170)
Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Fleece Training Hoodie
This hoodie boasts sweat-wicking material to keep you dry and cozy during a training session. It also features a comfortable hoodie and graphics on the arm to keep you motivated during your workout.
SHOP IT: Nike, $60 (originally $80)
Nike Fast Women’s Crop Running Leggings
These cropped leggings offer the perfect hug for your morning run, with sustainable material that wicks sweat and breathes. The palm-leaf print is perfect for tricking yourself into think you’re in Hawaii.
SHOP IT: Nike, $52 (originally $80)
Nike Tokyo Women’s Lightweight Running Jacket
Nothing will be able to slow you down in a vibrant running jacket like this. It’s water repellant, lightweight and features a bright-orange panel on the back to make sure no one misses you as you speed by.
SHOP IT: Nike, $91 (originally $130)
Nike Women’s Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Easily one of Nike’s most raved-about pair of shoes, the VaporMax Flyknit is bouncy and buoyant, making runners feel like their floating. Act quick—these are selling out fast!
SHOP IT: Nike, $155 (originally $200)
Nike Air Men’s Fleece Trousers
This year is all about cozy. Made from soft fleece, these pants offer a flattering tailored leg and a stretchy waistband. They also come in five colours for every style and taste.
SHOP IT: Nike, $73 (originally $105)
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium Support Sports Bra
This medium-support sports bra is equal parts functional as it is aesthetic. It offers a snug fit and is made from 75% recycled polyester, so you can feel good about your choices while you work out, too.
SHOP IT: Nike, $44 (originally $55)
Nike One Icon Clash Women’s Printed Leggings
It’s not always easy to get up and hit the road running, but with these graphic, colourful leggings it’s bound to be a little bit easier.
SHOP IT: Nike, $45 (originally $74)
Nike RYZ 365 FVP Women’s Shoe
Easily one of the best scores in the Nike sale, these funky shoes are the modern-day version of the infamous Tekno from the 1990s. Add a little nostalgia to your step.
SHOP IT: Nike, $87 (originally $125)
