Nike Dunk Low Remastered Lands in Elegant "Black/Gold" Colorway

Nike is set to release a revamped Nike Dunk Low Remastered, a modern take on the '80s low-top basketball silhouette. The sleek update comes in a stylish "Black/Gold" colorway, perfect for the transitional season.

The shoe boasts an all-black upper with durable ripstop material, leather overlays and the classic Nike Swooshes. The mesh and leather components maintain the all-black theme, with subtle gold accents on the braided laces, tongue and insole branding. Completing the design is a solid black rubber midsole and speckled outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low Remastered in "Black/Gold" is expected to hit select retailers and Nike's online store by the holiday season later this year, priced at $125 USD.

