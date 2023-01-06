The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Arrives in "Blue" and "White Gum"

Nike has just announced a couple of new iterations of the Dunk Low Remastered silhouette, in two striking colorways.

The chunky new sneaker features a mesh and leather upper complete with padded tongues and pull taps placed on top. Completing the design is a modified rubber sole unit and vivid neon-like insoles. "White Gum" is the first of the two hues, offering an off-white mesh upper with bright white leather overlays, finished with a brown gum sole and black and white logo.

Next up is the bold "Blue" colorway, comprising a light blue mesh upper with royal blue leather overlays and a chunky white sole. The blue iteration also features a blue and white logo on its tongue tabs. Both sneakers are set for release in the coming months, each priced at $120 USD.

Take a look at both of the new Dunk Low Remastered silhouettes above, ahead of their upcoming Spring 2023 release at Nike's website.

In other footwear news, take an early look at the new Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low.