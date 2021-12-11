Nike Dunk Low "Move to Zero" Arrives in Cream and White

Another Nike Dunk Low iteration has been revealed. As part of the sportswear brand's "Move to Zero" initiative, the eco-friendly silhouette comes in a minimal colorway.

Similar to its pink predecessor, the upper boasts a two-toned design featuring shades of cream and white. The mudguards, eyestays, Swooshes and heels are graced with cream, while the leather toeboxes, quarters and collars have been given the white treatment. Elsewhere, the insoles sport a neon green hue printed with Nike's retro pinwheel logo in black. Rounding off the style are the white midsoles and gray outsoles.

A price point and release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Move to Zero" in cream have yet to be disclosed. Stay tuned while we wait for more details.