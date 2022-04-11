This Nike Dunk Low Is Covered in Teal "Snakeskin"

After unveiling its "Green Apple" iteration last week, Nike is back with another striking Dunk Low dubbed "Snakeskin."

As its name suggests, the upcoming silhouette features teal-toned snakeskin overlays on the white leather base uppers. Meanwhile, the Swooshes, tongue tag branding and "NIKE" hits on the heels are dressed in rose pink. The teal lacing system, white midsoles and pink outsoles round off the footwear style. Take an on-foot look at the new design above.

The Nike Dunk Low “Snakeskin” is priced at $100 USD and will see a release in the coming weeks.