Nike Dresses the Air Max 97 in a Women's Exclusive "Pink"

Nike is updating its Air Max 97 lineup with a *groundbreaking* women's exclusive colorway -- "Pink."

The classic silhouette arrives in a pastel pink makeup, maintaining a tonal look with the mini Swooshes and the rest of the upper in the same hue. The kicks are accompanied by 3M reflective overlays throughout, while the kicks sit atop a "Sail" midsole. In usual Air Max 97 fashion, the sneakers feature translucent detailing on the sole unit, while the tongue and lacing system arrive in white. The sneakers are complete with a pink Swoosh logo stamped onto the footbed.

The women's exclusive release follows up on collaborative Air Max 97 designs in recent months, which included a design celebrating Olympic medalist Cheung Ka Long in addition to a release with COMME des GARÇONS. Aside from the silhouette, Nike has unveiled a slew of pink-covered sneakers throughout the year such as the "Pink Teddy Bear" Dunk Low as well as the "Pink Oxford" and "Prism Pink" Dunk Lows.

Take a closer look at the design above. The "Pink" Air Max 97 will release in the coming months via Nike's website and select retailers.

For more footwear news, check out the Swoosh's upcoming Air Force 1 Low for Valentine's Day.