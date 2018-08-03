Nike decides not to renew Jameis Winston's contract

Athletics giant Nike has opted not to renew its contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, ESPN is reporting.

Sources told reporters Darren Rovell and Seth Wickersham that Winston’s deal expired before the NFL announced that Winston will be suspended for the first three games of the coming season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

A Nike official said on Friday that the company has chosen not to renew its contract with the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick.

Winston was accused of groping a female Uber driver in Arizona in 2016, putting his hand between her legs in a drive-thru line while she fulfilled his request take him to get food.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. (AP)

