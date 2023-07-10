Nike Debuts Air Max Pulse, the Future of Air for the Next Generation

Nike has just introduced the Air Max Pulse, the newest addition to the cult-loved Air Max family. The release represents a fresh era of Air designed specifically for the next generation. To celebrate the strong connection between the silhouette and London's subcultures, the Swoosh is launching "The Pulse of London," a digital series that highlights ten up-and-coming creatives and innovators who are shaping the city's fashion and culture.

Each visionary in the series draws inspiration from their local surroundings and the unique culture that defines their area. Teaming up with portrait photographer Lucero, they bring their own fresh perspective to life through visual representations of the Air Max Pulse. The series captures the vibrant energy of London, from the lively markets of Tooting to the thriving creative scenes of Hackney and the influential streets of Brixton.

"The Pulse of London" lineup includes Stylist and Consultant Louis Holgrove, Creative Director and Photographer TJ Sawyerr, Senja by Maddie Founder Maddie Sellers, Stylist and Tooth Gem Artist Harley Jennifer, Content Creator and Presenter Krystal, DJ Lil C, Content Creators Klaudia Fior and D'Nieccio Mitchell, and Designers Nasreen and Jojo Vandalkidd.

The new Nike Air Max Pulse arrives in "Summit White," "Cobblestone," and "Black & White" colorways. The sneaker is now available for purchase on Nike's website at a retail price of $150 USD.

In other footwear news, the Salomon x Jah Jah MOC RX 3.0 shoe celebrates African and Caribbean communities.