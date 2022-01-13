Nike Covers the Waffle One in Neon Hues

Following sunflower print and cartoon-covered models, the Nike Waffle One Racer returns in a new neon colorway offered in a women's size run.

The retro-inspired silhouette starts with a "Hyper Pink" mesh upper with "Racer Blue" suede covering the toe cap, eyestay and heel. "Siren Red" pops on the laces, outsole and heel clip, while a "Bright Citron" Swoosh completes the look. An updated Waffle outsole provides support and traction underfoot, bringing modern day technology to this vintage-inspired model.

Shop the Nike Waffle One "Hyper Pink/Racer Blue" via Nike and select stockists for $100 USD. In other footwear news, Nike releases the classic '90s Air More Uptempo in an olive green colorway.