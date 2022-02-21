Nike Covers the Air Jordan 1 High OG in Spring-Ready Hues of Purple and Gold

On-foot images of Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Brotherhood" have surfaced. The upcoming iteration pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, during his time at the University of North Carolina.

The silhouette's upper is crafted from premium white leather. For added contrast, the overlays are dressed in purple and yellow-gold. The Swoosh and iconic ball-and-wings logo come in "Light Bordeaux," while the toe box, lacing system and heel have been given the "University Gold" treatment. The white midsoles and yellow rubber outsoles round off the footwear style.

Priced at $170 USD, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Brotherhood” will be available via Nike's website and select retailers on February 24.