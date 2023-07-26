Nike Catches a Wave With Air Max 1 Puerto Rico "Blue Gale"

Nike celebrates National Puerto Rican Day every year and while the festive holiday may have passed this June, the footwear brand is still getting its kicks in.

After revealing the Air Max 1 "Orange Frost," the Swoosh is rolling out the silhouette in "Blue Gale." The design goes back and forth between its titular shade and an off-white hue. The toe box appears in an eggshell color, alongside the collar and tongue tabs, serving as a base for bright red branding. The other tongue tab cheekily shouts out our favorite summertime treat, as an anthropomorphic snow cone races along, joining her pal on the insole. "Puerto Rico" rests loud and proud on the right heel in crimson embroidery, while the dubrae bears a slightly more subtle reference in cursive script. The pair will be housed in a special box decorated with graphics to celebrate the release.

Hitting shelves on July 27 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, the Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico "Blue Gale" is available for $140 USD.

