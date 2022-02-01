Nike Brings a Pop of Teal to the Latest Dunk High

Following green suede and "Panda" variations, the Nike Dunk High returns in a new muted colorway. Dubbed the "Ring Bling," the recently revealed model starts with a white tumbled leather base contrasted by smooth leather overlays in gray.

The muted silhouette sets the stage for a striking teal Swoosh. The vibrant hue continues on to the embroidered tongue tag, heel tab and insoles.

Living up to its name, the Dunk High "Ring Bling" features a silver Swoosh dubrae which sits in the center of the shoe's mesh tongue.

While no official release date has been announced, we expect to see the "Ring Bling" release during the spring months.

