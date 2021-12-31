Nike Brings Fleece to the Streets With Its Cozy Burrow Slippers

Nike is channeling the cozy vibes with a new colorway of the Burrow, a fleece-lined mule slipper inspired by the great outdoors. The model follows in the footsteps of the Nike Offline Pack and the tufted Court Legacy Mid "Deep Freeze."

Up top, the Burrow features a ripstop nylon construction with a zippered pouch and embroidered Nike branding. Don't let the comfy vibes fool you, the Burrow's sole is designed to handle a variety of terrains. This iteration of the Burrow comes in a "Light Orewood Brown" colorway with hits of "Rose Whisper" atop a crisp "Sail" white sole.

Shop the pair now at Nike's Japan web store for ¥6,600 JPY (approximately $57 USD.)

