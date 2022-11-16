HIP Drops Nostalgic Nike Zoom Vomero 5

For many of us, the 2010s were the "good old days" and it seems even Nike is feeling nostalgic as the footwear giant is dropping a refreshed version of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5.

Originally released in 2010, the updated sneaker arrives in a subdued colorway of soft pink beige with black and cream detailing, as well as a pop of bright blue on the sole. Famous for its "pillowy soft" shape, the shoe is back with a premium multi-textile layered upper for added depth and texture, alongside distressed sidewalls for a worn-in vintage aesthetic. The early aughts-inspired overlays on the archival silhouette instantly evoke sentimental feelings and memories.

Take a look at the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in the gallery above. The shoe is available in HIP's retail locations as well as online.