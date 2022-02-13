Nike Is Bringing Back G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE Kwondo 1 Sneaker

Late last year, G-Dragon continued his partnership with Nike with a PEACEMINUSONE-branded Kwondo 1 sneaker inspired by taekwondo. Now, the footwear giant is releasing more of the coveted shoe via SNKRS.

As unveiled previously, the collaborative design comes in all-white, with brogue details from the Nike Tiempo and classic golf shoes. PMO's logo takes center stage on the detachable cover on top of the lacing system, while the label's signature daisy branding is found on the heels and soles. In addition to the white iteration, the K-pop star also created exclusive pairs with yellow and pink Swooshes dedicated to his family and friends.

Fans who were unable to cop the sneakers last year will get another chance to, with Nike SNKRS releasing the Kwondo 1 on February 26.