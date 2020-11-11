For the first time ever, you can save 20% off the women's Air Zoom Pegasus 37, Nike's most popular running shoes

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

There’s nothing like a great sale when you’re in need of a mid-week pick-me-up. Whether you’re on the hunt for new trainers or head-to-toe workout attire, Nike is here to be of assistance and for a limited time only, discounting the price on hundreds of full-priced items.

One of those products include the popular Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes, which made their debut during the spring. During their Members Day sale, Nike is slashing the price down on women’s sizes 20% off. Originally priced at $120, enter code SIGNIN at checkout to snag these kicks for $96.

For the 37th iteration of this sneaker, The Swoosh replaced standard Cushlon in favor of React foam in the midsole. This minor swap yields a lighter, more responsive and durable return than previous silhouettes.

Other new features include a translucent upper that gives the shoe a lightweight, feather-like look and an Air Zoom unit at the forefoot, delivering more bounce with every step you take.

Keeping in tradition with its predecessor the Air Zoom Pegasus 36, Nike preserved the heel collar that tapers away from the Achilles tendon — a design suggested via feedback from athletes. The usual waffle rubber outsole helps provide trusted durability no matter what surface doubles as your workout area.

This promotion won’t be available for long, and it’s only for those are a part of Nike’s member program. Not only is it free to join, but benefits include free shipping with every order, special birthday discounts and product advice from Nike experts.

We linked the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 in women’s sizes below. Save 20% off with code SIGNIN before the promotion expires.