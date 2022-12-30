Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Dives Into the Deep End of the Sea

Nike is furthering its commitment to thoughtful and sustainable designs as the Air Max Terrascape Plus is the latest addition to Terrascape family. The series includes the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97 models, introducing the new Plus iteration this coming year.

The oceanic-inspired sneaker is comprised of a deep black-navy body and is accented with splashes of "Noise Aqua" near the heel and tongue. Pops of "Sea Coral" pink can be seen along the speckled stone-colored bottom, which is crafted from recycled materials. The bright hue also makes its mark in the form of bold swooshes along the middle, partially hidden by a transparent black edge, adding to its intrigue.

While the sneaker is priced at $185 USD, a release date has not been shared as of yet, but will most likely be available on Nike's online store. Take a peek at the Nike Air Max Terascape Plus in the gallery above.