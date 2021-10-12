Our favorite Air Max sneakers hiding in Nike's up to 40% off sale section

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Score a pair of the iconic sneaker for well below the retail price. (Photo by Getty)

Nike Air Max sneakers are synonymous with style, sophistication and taste. The Swoosh knows how coveted these kicks are, and they've even dedicated an entire day to celebrating the history and culturural impact of them (March 26).

As quickly as Dunks or Jordan sneakers sell out, Air Max shoes don't sit on the shelves or remain in stock online for long. When they do, however, they're quickly snatched up by fellow sneakerheads. Nike continuously adds to their up to 40% off sale section online, and we spotted six pairs of Air Max that could use a new home.

From women's styles to even something for big kids, we listed the 6 best ones hiding in the discount bin. You can shop the entire inventory at Nike, but act fast. Once they're gone, there's no guaranteeing there will be restocks.

Women's Air Max Viva

Photo by Nike

A hybrid training and lifestyle sneaker, an innovative underfoot coupled with a lifted stance provides a modern aesthetic with incredible on-the-go comfort.

$101 $140 at Nike

Women's Air Max Correlate

Photo by Nike

A fun throwback design combined with a multi-textured upper and soft foam midsole results in a sophisticated finish whether dressed up or down.

$85 $95 at Nike

Big Kids' Air Max 2021

Photo by Nike

Spoil the middle or high schooler in your life with the latest Air Max iteration. They're manufactured with at least 20% recycled material and pro tip for ladies: Some of the larger sizes translate into adult men's sizing as well.

$120 $140 at Nike

Women's Air Max Up

Photo by Nike

The Swoosh wants you to "break boundaries" with this sneaker, which features a TPU frame that promises lightweight support and durability. Designed to be worn all day, you can almost guarantee maximum comfort.

$98 $130 at Nike

Women's Air Max 97

Story continues

Photo by Nike

The Air Max 97 is such a fun silhouette, no wonder why it grasps the attention of both novice and seasoned sneakerheads alike. A few standout features include water-ripple lines, distinctive piping and full-length Max Air cushioning.

$115 $170 at Nike

Men's Air Max 3

Photo by Nike

What makes the Air Max 3 different from the aforementioned pairs and the iconic Waffle outsole and stitched overlay design. Because it was first constructed for performance running, the Max Air unit in the heel adds boasts phenomenal cushioning.