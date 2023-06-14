Nike Air Max 1 "Sofvi" Plays With Japanese Vinyl Toys

Nike is healing our inner child through footwear with its latest Air Max 1 release, looking to Japanese vinyl toys for inspiration.

"Sofvi" offers a grown up take on childhood favorites, arriving in a comic-inspired box. The elevated sneaker features glowing swathes of airbrushed orange and brown along the body, while a bright red hue takes over the mudguard and lining. A deep burgundy paints the heel as red and gold cover the tongue. Futuristic chrome Swooshes contrast the warm-toned color palette, coordinating with the translucent outsole and off-white midsole, bearing the text "Nike Air Max 1" in Japanese on the bottom of the left shoe with typical Air Max branding on the right.

The sneaker continues paying homage to the playful toys as the sockliner boasts a vintage graphic print. The special shoe box also welcomes the graphic, as well as additional Japanese text and a small window for viewing the shoes, nodding to old-school collectible boxes.

Take a look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Sofvi" in the gallery above. An official release date has not been announced yet, but potential customers should expect to find the shoe this fall for $160 USD on Nike SNKRS and select retailers.