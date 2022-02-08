Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Copy Paste" Sports a DIY Look

Nike has unveiled a unique iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid dubbed "Copy Paste."

The silhouette is doused in a light gray hue featuring a large leather Swoosh overlay that extends to the toe boxes. Branded block-text is situated on its lateral, which appears to be pasted on the leather uppers. A collar strap with the moniker "AF-1 Mid" encapsulates the tongue tab, whereas the laces boast a silver deubré. Elsewhere, the insoles showcase hand-drawn graphics over the original Nike logo, while a retro pre-yellow sole rounds out the pair.

The Air Force 1 Mid "Copy Paste" is scheduled to drop on Nike and select retailers in the upcoming weeks for $120 USD.