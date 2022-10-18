Nike Adds Ribbon Laces to a Fall-Ready Blazer Mid

Released in 1973, the Nike Blazer is one of the brand's first sneaker silhouettes. The iconic design started as an on-court shoe, then evolved into a go-to model for skateboarders thanks to its flat sole. The Blazer has also served as a canvas for countless collaborations including notable drops from Supreme and Stussy.

The latest Nike Blazer, a women's exclusive, comes in a mid-cut dressed in an autumn-ready color scheme. A spectrum of olive green shades cover the sneaker, with the deepest serving as the base and lighter hues landing on the Swoosh, toe cap, lacing system, tongue and lining. The sneaker enlists sleek laces for a ribbon-like detail to complete the design.

Take a closer look at the women's Nike Blazer Mid Victory "Olive" in the gallery above and stay tuned for official release details.

In other sneaker news, the New Balance 550 returns in a pastel "Pink Sand" color scheme.