Nike Adds a Pop of Pink to Its Women's Exclusive Air Force 1 Next Nature

Nike is set to roll out a new sneaker just in time for Valentine's Day as the romantic holiday slowly creeps up on us.

A women's exclusive pair, the Air Force 1 Next Nature comes in a "Pink" color theme. Made out of recycled materials, the low-cut sneaker is built with Flyleather material throughout the upper. The white base is contrasted with a bubblegum pink hue on the Swooshes, heel tab and tongue, while a silver dubrae is spotted on the lacing system. Nike's "Move to Zero" branding is found on the neon yellow "Volt" footbed to round out the design.

While this isn't an official Valentine's Day release, you can add this pair to your rotation to accompany your casual fits this coming spring season.

Take a closer look at the kicks via the gallery above. Priced at $115 USD, the Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature "Pink" is expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks at Nike and select retailers.

