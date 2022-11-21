Nik Turner, musician who helped to make Hawkwind the gods of space rock – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·4 min read
Nik Turner in 1980 - Denis O'Regan/Getty Images
Nik Turner in 1980 - Denis O'Regan/Getty Images

Nik Turner, the musician, who has died aged 82, was a co-founder of Hawkwind, titans of space rock; he played flute and saxophone, improvising wildly on top of the crunching, driving riffs, helping to construct the blistering wall of noise that overlaid their sonic trips into orbit. “I had this vision of playing free jazz in a rock band,” he once said, and it was a vision fulfilled.

Nicholas Robert Turner was born on August 26 1940 in Oxford into a family with theatrical leanings: his aunt Margery Mason had acted with Judy Dench and had a cameo in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His father Charles was an engineer who had worked on Churchill tanks during the war; his mother was Catherine, née Mason.

Turner on stage with Hawkwind in the 1970s - Michael Putland/Getty Images
Turner on stage with Hawkwind in the 1970s - Michael Putland/Getty Images

When Nik was 13 the family moved to Margate, where he worked on the local funfair during the summer holidays. There, he met Robert Calvert, another future member of Hawkwind.

The young Turner fell in love with rock’n’roll and idolised James Dean; he completed an engineering course then briefly worked for the Merchant Navy. He took clarinet and saxophone lessons and wandered around Europe for a while, picking up jobs here and there, and while he was working for a travelling rock’n’roll circus at Haarlem in the Netherlands he met Dave Brock, who was playing at the circus.

Hawkwind's second album, which reached No 18 in the UK charts
Hawkwind's second album, which reached No 18 in the UK charts

Back home, Brock was forming a band, and Turner, who had a van, was heading for a job as roadie. But at a rehearsal he mentioned that his saxophone was in the van outside. “The guys suggested I bring it in, and have a blow, and they were impressed enough to invite me to join the band, as well as be the road manager.” (Another aspiring roadie, Michael Davies, aka Dik Mik, was also enlisted in the band, and went on to play sweeping and swooshing electronics on an audio tone generator bought in one of the electronics shops along Tottenham Court Road.)

When they heard that there was a gig down the road in Notting Hill, they arrived uninvited and were given a 15-minute slot (appearing as “Group X”). They played a song based on a John Coltrane riff. “It was very well received,” Turner recalled, “the organisers ultimately offering us a record deal, airplay and work.”

Turner with keyboard player Tim Blake at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival - Tony Russell/Redferns
Turner with keyboard player Tim Blake at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival - Tony Russell/Redferns

They established themselves as a thrilling live act at free festivals, and the Pretty Things guitarist Dick Taylor (an early member of the Rolling Stones) produced their 1970 self-titled debut album, which declared the era of space rock open: “We are trying to levitate [people’s] minds,” as the sleeve notes put it.

Indeed, a series of mind-bending albums followed, such as In Search of Space, Space Ritual and Warrior on the Edge of Time, as well as the hit single Silver Machine, on which Lemmy sang lead vocal (Turner claimed credit for persuading the future Motörhead frontman to switch from electric guitar to bass for Hawkwind, and played a saxophone eulogy at his funeral). Many of their classic songs were written or co-written by Turner, including Brainstorm and Masters of the Universe.

Turner was realistic about his own contribution. “It’s the overall feel rather than the individual parts of the music that we’re interested in,” he said. “I don’t have any illusions about my technical ability.”

Hawkwind went on to become one of the greatest live attractions of the 1970s, their stage show enhanced by the frequently disrobed exotic dancer, the 6ft Miss Stacia – as well as Turner’s costumes, often inspired by Ancient Egypt.

But his vision of a free jazz/rock hybrid led, in a sense, to his dismissal from the band in 1976 after colleagues complained that he persisted in playing over them. He travelled to Egypt, where he persuaded the authorities to play the flute inside the King’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Back home he got together with Steve Hillage and other members of Gong – fellow travellers of inner space – in an outfit named Sphynx to augment the recordings, with Turner intoning words from the Egyptian Book of the Dead. Their efforts culminated in the 1978 album Xitintoday.

Turner playing at the Brecon Jazz Festival in 2010 - Keith Morris/Alamy
Turner playing at the Brecon Jazz Festival in 2010 - Keith Morris/Alamy

Brock invited Turner back in 1982 to sing lead vocals on a forthcoming Hawkwind tour, but sacked him again two years later.

Between his Hawkwind stints Turner had formed a psych-rock outfit, Inner City Unit; he reassembled them for a couple of albums, then toured for several years with the jazz-inflected Nik Turner’s Fantastic All Stars. In 2000 he joined some of his former Hawkwind colleagues in the band Space Ritual, but when they began calling themselves Xhawkwind, Dave Brock sued successfully for the naming rights.

Nik Turner, who spent his last years in Carmarthenshire, is survived by his partner Margarita, and by a daughter, two sons and their four half-siblings.

Nik Turner, born August 26 1940, died November 10 2022

Latest Stories

  • Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Long-Term Power Secured for Araguaia

    Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into long-term power purchase agreements ("PPAs"), thereby securing renewable power at a low cost for its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or "the Project") in Brazil, where construction is underway and production remains on track to commence in Q1-2024.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-